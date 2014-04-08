Adebayor hopes Sherwood stays as Spurs boss

Sherwood was forced to cope with renewed speculation over his future at White Hart Lane ahead of Monday's home Premier League game against Sunderland, with reports suggesting Tottenham had already made a decision to sack the 45-year-old at the end of the season.

However, Adebayor helped provide a welcome boost, scoring twice in a 5-1 thrashing of Gus Poyet's relegation-threatened side.

Having been left out in the cold by previous Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas, Adebayor has found a new lease of life under the Portuguese's successor, scoring 13 goals in 19 appearances.

And the powerful striker is hoping he can continue to work with Sherwood beyond the current campaign.

"I am playing and scoring goals, I would hope he stays," Adebayor told Sky Sports.

"When everyone forgot about me he gave me back my life. I am very grateful and I owe a big thanks to him.

"But I am not the chairman or the owner of the club. No matter what happens I am a professional footballer and just want to do my job for the club.

"As a team we are going through a difficult moment, but we just have to keep fighting for the club."

Sherwood insists his sole focus is on Tottenham's remaining five Premier League matches as the club seek to improve on their current position of sixth.

"The speculation you can not stop - it has always been there from the moment I took over to where we are now," he said.

"It is up to the football club to answer the questions and I am really going to be professional and worry about the players on the pitch and getting the best out of them between now and the end of the season.

"I am more than capable of doing that."