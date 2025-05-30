Tottenham rescued their season by winning the Europa League, and therefore qualifying for next season's Champions League.

However, their 17th-placed finish probably indicates that the current crop of players at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are not good enough, and serious improvements are needed should they want to avoid a repeat of this campaign.

One way Tottenham are looking at improving their squad is by signing Eberechi Eze, who has been in sensational form for Crystal Palace as they achieved a record points haul and their first ever major trophy.

Tottenham lining up Eberechi Eze move

Eberechi Eze celebrates after scoring for Crystal Palace against Aston Villa in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, April 2025 (Image credit: Alamy)

Eze scored 14 times in all competitions, including a run of six games in a row at the end of the season, which included the FA Cup semi-final and final, where he got the winner.

He also recorded 11 assists, and clubs across Europe have listed him as a potential target this summer.

Eberechi Eze playing for England at EURO 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

TEAMtalk are reporting that Tottenham are one of those clubs, and could close a deal for the attacking midfielder relatively quickly, owing to his £68 million release clause. The clause is said to activate this summer, but will end two weeks before the end of August.

They are said to be mulling a player-plus-cash offer first but may have to be quick, with Crystal Palace opening negotiations to extend the Englishman's stay at Selhurst Park.

Manchester United, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal and Aston Villa, are all said to be aware of the situation, while Bayern Munich see Eze as a alternative to Florian Wirtz, who appears to be on his way to Liverpool.

Eze is displaying a level of gratitude to Crystal Palace and is FourFourTwo understand he is not looking to force a move through, but is open to a move to an elite side and stake a claim to be heavily involved in England's squad at the 2026 World Cup.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, there is a small number of clubs that if they were to move for Eze, he should leave for. Clubs competing in the Champions League are an obvious leap up, however his ability suggests it would be a leap he could make, and other than that, a move away from Palace probably makes little sense.

Eze will be playing Europa League football next season if he stays at Palace, and moving sideways wouldn't make a huge amount of sense, given how important he is to his current side.

For Tottenham, it would signal their intent to not suffer the same fate as this season. Eze could immediately come into the first team, as an attacking midfielder, or off the left hand side and add creativity and goals.

If Spurs can slide in before a new contract and potentially offer player-plus-cash it will be good business as far as Daniel Levy is concerned.