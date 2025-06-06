Tottenham report: Cost of sacking Ange Postecoglou revealed as board approach decision on his future

It seems crazy to think that a manager who ended his teams 17-year trophy drought may not be in the dugout next season, but that's exactly where we are with Ange Postecoglou.

The charismatic Australian delivered Tottenham's first trophy for almost two decades, as well as their first European trophy since 1984, yet his position is under question after an abysmal domestic campaign.

Chairman Daniel Levy is expected to make a decision on his future soon, but new information may give a hint as to what his next move will be.

The Europa League win may not have even masked over the pretty sizeable cracks ins Tottenham's Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup campaigns.

22 losses in the league, a fourth round exit in the FA Cup and an embarrassing 4-1 aggregate defeat in the Carabao Cup to Liverpool leaves Postecoglou in a precarious position.

However, according to The Mirror it will cost Spurs around £4 million to sack Postecoglou. He has already received a £2 million bonus from the club for winning the Europa League, meaning in the space of a few months they may have to shell out over £6 million to reward and then sack him.

This, alongside hiring a new manager, could see the managerial position alone cost them over £10 million this summer, an outlay they may not be able to afford given how much surgery the squad needs.

Postecoglou seems confident he will be in charge next season, explaining how he felt uncomfortable about the talk surrounding his position after the final match of the season.

He said: "I'll be honest, I've been finding it really weird talking about my future when we've done something unprecedented.

"I've had to answer the questions because no one else at the club is kind of in the position to do so, I guess. But I can't answer that question about me and my future, and part of me is kind of thinking, well, why have I been asked that question? But it is what it is.

"And I've got no doubt, though, that this could be a real sort of defining moment for this club because wherever I've been, I've kind of made an impact where I've brought success to a club that hasn't had for a while.

"You just have to look at those clubs' trajectory even after I've left, they're still competing for things. I really think this is a moment in time where this club can really push on and be a real contender for honours on a yearly basis."

At FourFourTwo, we don't envy the decision Levy has to make. Tottenham were appalling in domestic competitions last season, but several performances in Europe suggested Postecoglou still had the backing of the players, none more so than the final.

His speech at Tottenham's victory parade was almost a rallying cry to the fans, who have thrown themselves behind the manager in recent weeks, and sacking him now may create more friction between the board and the clubs supporters than there already is.

Keeping him on, and assessing the situation in October or November when club football breaks for international duty may be the best solution for all involved.