Adriano: My weight will not be a problem at Miami United

Former Inter striker and Brazil international Adriano does not believe his weight will be a problem as he looks to get his career back on track at Miami United.

Adriano was part of Brazil's 2004 Copa America triumph and played a part in four successive Scudetti at Inter from 2006 to 2009.

However, personal problems have since blighted his career and, after failed stints at Corinthians and Flamengo in 2011 and 2012, he had been without a club since leaving Atletico Paranaense in 2014 after making just four appearances.

The 34-year-old is now set for another return with Miami United, who operate in the fourth tier of football in the United States, and he is confident of making a mark.

"I am very well. Obviously, I will still have to work hard to get back to being the Adriano I was before," Adriano said.

"But I only need a slight physical improvement to be on the pitch. Before, I was out of weight when I returned. Now, I don't think this will be a problem.

"I still don't have date for when I will play, we are going to have a meeting to set that, but I believe that next week I will be ready to go to the field.

"I missed everything; the fans, the joy, the happiness of scoring a goal. But now I'm getting a good opportunity to return.

"I want to show my potential and be a champion win the Miami United shirt."

Adriano was joined at his Miami United presentation by Cafu, whose son, Wellington, has also signed for the NPSL team.