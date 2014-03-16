AFC Champions League: Guangzhou host Jeonbuk

Guangzhou and Jeonbuk both have four points each after picking up a win and a draw from the opening two games.

Marcello Lippi's Guangzhou side started their title defence in style by defeating Melbourne Victory 4-2 in their opener, before drawing 1-1 at J.League title-hopefuls Yokohama F. Marinos, with Italy international Alessandro Diamanti netting for the visitors.

The former Bologna man is the competition's top-scorer with three goals, while Brazilian duo Muriqui and Elkeson provide able support.



Jeonbuk go into the match on the back of a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Yokohama and a 2-2 draw in Melbourne and are enjoying an unblemished start in the K-League, winning their opening two fixtures without conceding a single goal.



With Jeonbuk and Guangzhou on four points leading up to their clash, a win for either side will see them take up a commanding position in the group ahead of the second round of group-stage meetings.

Group G's other tie sees Victory and Yokohama go head-to-head as both side look to pick up their first wins of the campaign.



Al Jazira – one of only two sides to win their first two group matches – travel to Esteghlal as top meets bottom in Group A, while Al Shabab hosting Al Rayyan in the group's other game.



The other side with a 100 per cent record so far are Ulsan and they welcome Guizhou Renhe to South Korea next, with the away side losing each of their opening two clashes in Group H and Western Sydney Wanderers face Kawasaki Frontale in a battle for second.



El Jaish will be looking to build upon a respectable four-point start when they travel to Al Fateh, while Uzbek champions Bunyodkor will be hoping to kick-start their campaign at home to Foolad.



Lekhwiya have endured a difficult Champions League start after picking up just one point and Al Ittihad are their next opponents, with Al Ain and Tractor Sazi contesting elsewhere in Group C.

Group F sees Japanese giants Sanfrecce Hiroshima host Seoul, while the Central Coast Mariners face a tricky trip to Beijing where Guoan await them.



It is first versus second in Group E as Vagner Love and Shandong Luneng head to Pohang Steelers on Tuesday, with both on four points, while Buriram United and Cerezo Osaka bid to improve their respective one-point hauls.



In Group D, Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal go to Al Sadd and Sepahan entertain Al Ahli, with the two away sides yet to taste victory.