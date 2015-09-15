AFC Champions League Review: Al Hilal and Guangzhou Evergrande progress to quarter-finals

Digao's 87th-minute strike salvaged a 2-2 draw for Al-Hilal as the Saudi Arabia Pro League side secured progression to the AFC Champions League quarter finals with a 6-3 aggregate win over Lekhwiya.

Al-Hilal took the lead midway through the first half courtesy of Carlos Eduardo, but Ismaeel Mohammad's goal levelled matters on the stroke of half-time.

Qatar Stars League champions Lekhwiya thought they had sealed victory on the day thanks to a goal from former Swansea City defender Chico Flores, but Digao's late effort ensured the second leg ended even.

Elsewhere, Guangzhou Evergrande also progressed to the last eight as a 1-1 home draw with Kashiwa Reysol gave Luiz Felipe Scolari's side a 4-2 aggregate win.