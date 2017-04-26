AFC Champions League Review: Urawa batter Wanderers to reach last 16
Urawa Reds, Shanghai SIPG, Muangthong United and Kashima Antlers are all into the AFC Champions League round of 16.
Rafael Silva scored twice as Urawa Reds battered Western Sydney Wanderers 6-1 to reach the AFC Champions League round of 16, while Shanghai SIPG, Muangthong United and Kashima Antlers also qualified for the knockout round.
Urawa, champions in 2007, only needed a point at Saitama Stadium to progress from Group F, but produced an emphatic performance against Wanderers.
Takahiro Sekine curled home the opener in the 14th minute and Zlatan Ljubijankic added a second before Tadanari Lee's tap in made it 3-0 to the Japanese side before half-time.
Jumpei Kusukami put A-League side Wanderers on the scoreboard just after the hour, but Urawa substitute Silva scored twice in the space of eight minutes and wrapped up a fine cameo by laying on an injury-time assist for Shinzo Koroki.
Shanghai are also through from Group F with a match to spare, having had a nervier affair in a 4-2 win over FC Seoul.
Seoul needed a win to keep their slim hopes alive and Maurinho put the visitors ahead, only for goals from Hulk, Zhang Wei and Wu Lei to put Shanghai into a 3-1 half-time lead.
Park Chu-young briefly threatened to bring Seoul back into the game, but Oscar's 74th-minute strike settled any Shanghai nerves.
Muangthong knew a win over Brisbane Roar would be enough to take them through from Group E, and goals from Xisco Jimenez, Chanathip Songkrasin and Teerasil Dangda helped secure a 3-0 win.
Mu Kanazaki was on the scoresheet twice as Kashima Antlers routed Ulsan Hyundai 4-0 to join Muangthong in making it out of the group.
Kanazaki's close-range effort opened the scoring and, after Pedro Junior netted from outside the area to make it 2-0, the midfielder pounced on a goalkeeping error to extend the lead before Leo Silva's late goal completed the win.
