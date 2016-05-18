AFC Champions League Review: Urawa sneak ahead of Seoul

Urawa Red Diamonds snatched a first-leg lead in their AFC Champions league last-16 tie with FC Seoul, while Wednesday's other fixtures ended level.

Winners of the competition in 2007, Urawa will travel to Japan with a lead to protect after Tomoya Ugajin's fortuitous first-half finish.

Attempting to latch onto Ryota Moriwaki's pass and play the ball into the danger area, Ugajin's scuffed effort ended up looping over Seoul goalkeeper Yu Sang-hun and in.

Mohammadreza Abbasi snatched a 1-1 draw for Zob Ahan against Emirati giants Al Ain.

Douglas netted for Al Ain in the ninth minute, but they could not turn their dominance into a comfortable cushion, which they were made to rue as Abbasi capitalised on a defensive mix-up, leaving Zlatko Dalic's side plenty of work to do when they travel to Iran.

Shandong Luneng and Sydney FC also played out a 1-1 draw in China.

Diego Tardelli had to peg the visitors back after Walter Montillo had missed a penalty for Shandong and David Carney capitalised to seize the initiative.

"Today it was a very entertaining match and we both played good football," said Shandong coach Mano Menezes.

"We had more chances and we should have won but sometimes the side who has the upper hand can't win."