AFC Wimbledon appoint Glyn Hodges as permanent manager

AFC Wimbledon have appointed Glyn Hodges as their new permanent manager.

Former Dons midfielder Hodges, 56, had been placed in temporary charge in September after Wally Downes was suspended for breaking the Football Association’s betting rules.

Downes left the club on Sunday, two days after he was suspended by the FA for four weeks after admitting to betting on games.

“AFC Wimbledon are delighted to announce that Glyn Hodges has been appointed as our new first-team manager,” the Sky Bet League One club announced on their official website.

“During his spell as caretaker manager Glyn has guided Wimbledon to vital victories, rejuvenating the current squad at an important time for the club, as we gear up for a move back to our spiritual home at Plough Lane.

“The Football Club Board, along with the Dons Trust Board, believe that Glyn is the right man to take Wimbledon forward, and he had no hesitation in accepting the opportunity to be our new manager.”

Former Watford and Sheffield United midfielder Hodges spent seven years as a player with the Dons in the 1980s.

“It’s something I couldn’t turn down,” he said. “I’m absolutely delighted and I can’t wait to get started.”

Hodges added: “It feels fantastic, but I’ve got to pay tribute to Wally, as we go back a long way.

“I’m an old team-mate of his, he has coached me, and obviously I’ve been in the management team here with him.

“It’s over 10 years together in total and I’ve enjoyed my time with him. I’ve got to thank him for bringing me here to take this opportunity.

“I wish him all the best in everything he does. It’s a special place for him and I hope he comes down soon.”

The Dons are currently in the bottom three after failing to win any of their first 11 league games, but have won three of their last five under Hodges.