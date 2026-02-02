How to watch Sunderland vs Burnley: Live streams, TV coverage as two promoted sides face off at the Stadium of Light

Watch Sunderland vs Burnley today as Unai Emery's side looks to keep the pressure on league leaders Arsenal. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Sunderland vs Burnley key information • Date: Monday 02 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Sunderland will be looking for a response against Burnley, following their 3-1 defeat at West Ham last weekend.

The Clarets' mini revival continued with a spirited point against Spurs, but Scott Parker's side will have to be much better if they are to achieve a great escape.

Is Sunderland vs Burnley on TV in the UK?

Monday Night Football's fixture between Sunderland and Burnley is set to kick off at 8pm.

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event are your destinations for the game, with coverage beginning at 7pm in the UK and Ireland.

Watch Sunderland vs Burnley in the US

Sunderland vs Burnley is one of this weekend's Premier League games available to watch live in the United States on the USA Network cable channel.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting service such as YouTube TV or Sling.

How to watch Sunderland vs Burnley in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Sunderland vs Burnley through Stan Sport.

Watch Sunderland vs Burnley from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Sunderland vs Burnley is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Sunderland vs Burnley: Premier League preview

Sunderland's quest for European football continues with a clash against Burnley on Monday.

The Black Cats were beaten by West Ham at the London Stadium last weekend, with captain and key man Granit Xhaka missing from the squad.

The Swiss international is set to be sidelined for a few weeks with an ankle injury and will be a big miss for Regis Le Bris.

We expect Noah Sadiki to continue in midfield alongside Enzo Le Fee, with Brian Brobbey and Eliezer Mayenda up top as a pair.

Burnley have now drawn against Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham in successive Premier League games, but they'll need to do much more to ensure survival.

Parker's side are still ten points from safety and those draws will have to be converted to wins pretty sharpish.

Their last win at the Stadium of Light came in 2022 in the Championship, as Nathan Tella and Josh Brownhill were amongst the scorers in a 4-2 win.

That was the year the Clarets stormed to the win the title in the second tier, and they could do with much of the same on Monday in the north-east.

Sunderland vs Burnley: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sunderland 2-2 Burnley

FourFourTwo thinks it'll be another draw for the Clarets, with Sunderland rescuing a point late on.