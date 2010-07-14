Agent confirms Arsenal interest in Zapata

The 23-year-old is reportedly one of several young defensive targets currently on Arsenal's radar, as boss Arsene Wenger seeks to bolster his depleted backline following the departure of Phillipe Senderos to Fulham with William Gallas, Mikael Slivestre and Sol Campbell expected to follow suit this summer.

According to Zapata's agent Massimo Italiani, the Gunners have yet to follow up their interest with a firm offer. "It's nice to hear that Arsenal are interested in the player," Italiani told Calciomercato.com.

"For several years now, Zapata has been linked to prestigious clubs and that means he is doing things well. Several Italian clubs are also interested in Zapata but, for the time being, I have not received any offers from Italy or England."

However, Italiani admitted that Zapata could be open to a move having spent five-years in Serie A with Udinese following his move from Columbian outfit Deportivo Cali in 2005.

"He is happy at Udinese but like any player, he wants to improve and grow," Italiani continued. "If an offer from a big club arrives, then it will be taken into consideration, but for the time being there is nothing official, just rumours."

Arsenal have already been busy in the transfer market this summer, finalising the drawn-out deal to bring French centre-back Laurent Koscielny to North London last week, with Moroccan striker Marouane Chamakh signing on a free transfer from Bordeaux in May.

