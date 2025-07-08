Arsenal move for Cristhian Mosquera 'could collapse' in nightmare scenario: report

Arsenal's transfer business has taken off in the past week or so.

Deals for Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi have been confirmed, whilst huge movement on superstar signings Rodrygo and Viktor Gyokeres has been made.

The last place Arsenal need to strengthen is defensively, but an extra body was lined up in the shape of Cristhian Mosquera, but a deal in now in jeopardy.

Arsenal Mosquera deal in doubt after Gunners told current offer is not acceptable

Valencia, Mosquera's current club, appointed a new CEO recently, and planned to leave contract renewals and transfer business until then.

Mosquera was one of the players who they planned to open talks with as he now has less than a year on his current deal, but their tactic of waiting allowed Arsenal to turn his head, and therefore he rejected the latest approach by the Spanish club.

It looked as if a deal was done, but recent revelations from Spain suggest it may now collapse in a nightmare scenario for Arsenal.

Spanish outlet SuperDeporte, via Sports Witness, said that while everything points to the player leaving for Arsenal, the whole thing will collapse if they don’t up their offer.

It's been made very clear to Arsenal that what has been offered so far is not acceptable and a deal now hangs in the balance.

Arsenal already have William Saliba and Gabriel, who are both recognised amongst the best central-defenders in the world by FourFourTwo, as well as Jakub Kiwior, but after losing both former players for an extended period of time over the last few seasons, will be keen to ensure that doesn't happen again.

Arsenal's William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes embrace each other in celebration at full-time of the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on 25 January, 2025 (Image credit: Alamy)

Whilst not essential for Arsenal, they will be keen to get this deal done as they look to take the step and win the Premier League or Champions League.

In FourFourTwo's view, there aren't many better defenders to learn from than Gabriel and Saliba right now, and at such a young ages Mosquera could be a ready made replacement in a few years time.

Transfermarkt value Mosquera at €30 million.