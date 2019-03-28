Agent puts Arsenal and Tottenham on red alert by admitting client is ready for new challenge

Tagliafico has been in the news this week linked with a host of clubs including the Premier League duo, plus Spanish giants Real and Atletico Madrid.

The futures of Marcelo and Filipe Luis are up in the air thanks to their advancing years, while Arsenal have the same issue with Nacho Monreal and Tottenham could simply look to upgrade on either Ben Davies or Danny Rose.

The Argentina international has been in fine form for Ajax this term, helping the Dutch side reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League after beating Real Madrid in the last 16.

But despite still having three years left on his current deal at the Amsterdam Arena, Tagliafico's agent Ricardo Schlieper has been quoted revealing that his client has turned down improved terms and will look to leave for a bigger club this summer.

He told Muy Independiente Radio: "Ajax made an offer, but it wasn't accepted because it's the right time to take a leap.

"Let's see what happens in the market."

Asked about what kind of fee Tagliafico might command in the summer, Schlieper said: "There has been no talk of numbers with Ajax, but they will ask for a significant amount – I think it will be more than €20 million."

His former club Independiente are entitled to 15% of any transfer fee over €5m, says the report.

RANKED! The 8 worst Premier League signings of 2018/19