Tottenham Hotspur report: Cristian Romero has 'reached agreement' to leave
Cristian Romero is leaving Tottenham Hotspur say reports, with the Argentine wanted elsewhere
Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero is reportedly set to leave the club this summer.
Romero, 27, is trying to help the Lilywhites salvage their season with a huge Europa League semi-final second leg against Bodo/Glimt approaching this week. Ange Postecoglou's side currently leads 3-0 heading into Thursday's clash in Norway.
But Romero's future seems to be causing some discussion as we approach the summer transfer window, with the former Atalanta man recently insisting he would love to play in La Liga.
Cristian Romero set to leave Tottenham Hotspur after four years
At just 27, Romero is a good age for a central defender and has shown some flashes of brilliance during his time in north London thus far. He is currently recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best centre-backs in the world.
But with Tottenham's Premier League campaign this season dismal to say the very least, Postecoglou could soon be on his way out of the club, and Romero's future could also be a heavily debated topic.
Spanish journalist Ruben Uria has said on his Twitch stream that Romero has given his agreement to a five-year deal at Atletico Madrid, with publication AS claiming that the defender will push for a move at the end of the season.
Atleti are currently 3rd in La Liga, so the lure of Champions League football could be a nice dangling carrot for Romero. Transfermarkt value the Argentine defender at €55m (£46.7m).
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The report says Tottenham are holding out for close to £58m for the former Atalanta man, who could link up with his international team-mate Julian Alvarez, after he left Manchester City for Spain last summer.
Atletico Madrid are expected to start formal negotiations with Tottenham in the coming days but Spurs will not begin talks until after their vital Europa League campaign has drawn to a close.
In FourFourTwo's view, Romero would be a huge coup for Atletico this summer, but Tottenham will not want the centre-back to leave for cheap. We expect Daniel Levy to drive a hard bargain, given he is under contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until 2027.
Tottenham are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they host Crystal Palace.
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.