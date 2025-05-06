Tottenham Hotspur report: Cristian Romero has 'reached agreement' to leave

Cristian Romero is reportedly on his way out of Tottenham this summer

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero is reportedly set to leave the club this summer.

Romero, 27, is trying to help the Lilywhites salvage their season with a huge Europa League semi-final second leg against Bodo/Glimt approaching this week. Ange Postecoglou's side currently leads 3-0 heading into Thursday's clash in Norway.

But Romero's future seems to be causing some discussion as we approach the summer transfer window, with the former Atalanta man recently insisting he would love to play in La Liga.

Cristian Romero set to leave Tottenham Hotspur after four years

Cristian Romero has struggled to stay fit once again this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

At just 27, Romero is a good age for a central defender and has shown some flashes of brilliance during his time in north London thus far. He is currently recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best centre-backs in the world.

But with Tottenham's Premier League campaign this season dismal to say the very least, Postecoglou could soon be on his way out of the club, and Romero's future could also be a heavily debated topic.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou could be sacked at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish journalist Ruben Uria has said on his Twitch stream that Romero has given his agreement to a five-year deal at Atletico Madrid, with publication AS claiming that the defender will push for a move at the end of the season.

Atleti are currently 3rd in La Liga, so the lure of Champions League football could be a nice dangling carrot for Romero. Transfermarkt value the Argentine defender at €55m (£46.7m).

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The report says Tottenham are holding out for close to £58m for the former Atalanta man, who could link up with his international team-mate Julian Alvarez, after he left Manchester City for Spain last summer.

Atletico Madrid are expected to start formal negotiations with Tottenham in the coming days but Spurs will not begin talks until after their vital Europa League campaign has drawn to a close.

Cristian Romero has 42 caps for Argentina (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Romero would be a huge coup for Atletico this summer, but Tottenham will not want the centre-back to leave for cheap. We expect Daniel Levy to drive a hard bargain, given he is under contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until 2027.

Tottenham are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they host Crystal Palace.