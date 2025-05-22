Newcastle United will let Alexander Isak leave this summer, with 'agents working' on exit: report

Alexander Isak is linked with an exit from Newcastle

Newcastle United talisman Alexander Isak is set to leave the Toon after three seasons in the northeast.

Newcastle head into the final matchday of the season knowing that a win against Everton at home will secure Champions League football and cap off a fantastic season in which they won their first domestic trophy in 70 years.

Not even a spot in Europe's elite competition could be enough to stave off interest in their star forward, however, with new information coming to light about Isak's agents engineering his exit from St. James' Park.

Alexander Isak the subject of “talks” among Arsenal and Liverpool – regardless of where Newcastle United finish

Arsenal are noted fans of Isak (Image credit: Alamy)

Isak became the Magpies' record signing when he joined from Real Sociedad for a fee of around £60 million, as per the BBC.

Former Newcastle legend Alan Shearer – who formerly held the record for being the most expensive player of all time – claimed earlier this season that Isak could well be worth double that now though, with the Swedish hitman having ascended to become one of the best players on Earth, ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now.

Alan Shearer says he does not know who would be able to afford Alexander Isak this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the steep price involved in a deal for Isak, however, Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio has dropped the bombshell that amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, he expects the 25-year-old to leave this summer, with his agents “working” behind the scenes to engineer a transfer.

“I think Isak will leave this summer,” he told FotbollDirekt. “His agents are working.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The most interesting projects from a technical and economic standpoint are the ones with Champions League football – Arsenal and Liverpool – [and] I think Newcastle will be willing to let Isak leave because there are too many offers for him, too many requests.”

“I think Newcastle know that it's almost impossible to keep him and so I think he can go.”

Despite this information, however, rival transfer expert Fabrizio Romano disagrees, claiming on his YouTube channel that “The message coming from Newcastle is very, very clear.”

Eddie Howe would be loathed to lose Isak (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The very clear idea of the owners, management and everyone at the club is that Alexander Isak will be a part of the Newcastle squad next season,” he confirmed.

FourFourTwo understands that the Magpies have no reason to sell such a huge asset from a PSR perspective, with Champions League revenue meaning less pressure to sell – and with Barcelona said to be interested in Isak, too, it remains far likelier that Newcastle sell their prized striker abroad rather than to a Premier League rival.

Isak is worth €100m, according to Transfermarkt.