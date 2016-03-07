Aguero ranks above Benzema and Henry - Sagna

Sergio Aguero is the best player in the Premier League and he also ranks above the likes of Karim Benzema, Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie, according to Bacary Sagna.

The Argentina striker scored twice – and missed a late penalty – as Manchester City thrashed Aston Villa 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, moving his tally for the season to 21 in all competitions.

Sagna was again hugely impressed with Aguero's performance and feels he is better than anyone he has played with during his time with Arsenal, City and the France national team.

"For me he is the best player in the league and probably one of the best players in the world," the defender told reporters.

"For me he is the best I have played with. I have played with great players, but he is just class.

"He is class because he trains and enjoys football on the pitch. You can tell he gives the maximum for the team and he is very good.

"He never loses the ball - even when he seems to lose it, he gets it back, holds it and manages to create space to put himself in some situations. He lifts the team up.

"I wouldn't like to play against him. For me he can be the best striker in the team and the league."

Manuel Pellegrini's men remain 10 points behind leaders Leicester City with just one game in hand, but Sagna is still eyeing league glory over his team's last 10 games.

The 33-year-old added: "The title race is not over. Mathematically it's not over. This team has done it in the past, so we can do it again."