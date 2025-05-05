RANKED! The top 10 Puma football athletes of 2025

Puma, the renowned German sportswear brand, has long been associated with legendary footballers like Pelé, Maradona, and Neymar.

Beyond individual stars, their iconic logo can be seen on the kits and boots of elite clubs and international teams, including top sides from Europe’s biggest leagues.

From PSG and Manchester United to Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, Puma continues to rival Adidas and Nike as a football boot giant.You can check out the best Puma boots and more on our dedicated buying guide pages. Here, FourFourTwo looks at the biggest names on their player roster in 2025...

10. Nikita Parris

Nikita Parris playing for Brighton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

England international Nikita Parris has been a prominent figure in women's football for the last decade and is a key ambassador for Puma. She has played for a host of the best women’s clubs including Manchester City, Lyon, Arsenal, and Manchester United, as well as making 74 caps for England.

Parris’ achievements, including being part of England's Euro 2022-winning squad, have been celebrated in Puma's campaigns promoting women's football.

9. Theo Hernandez

AC Milan's Theo Hernandez is one of the best left-back's in world football at present. (Image credit: Alamy)

Few full-backs in world football can match Theo Hernández for pure explosiveness. He has contributed seven goal contributions in what has been a disappointing season for AC Milan in the Serie A.

His Puma boots have been witness to some stunning solo goals and last-ditch tackles.

8. Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz of Germany during an international friendly. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal’s recent downturn in the latter months of the Premier League campaign has coincided with Kai Havertz’s injury issues. Whilst some question his finishing ability, his technical quality is undoubted and he offers many characteristics that Mikel Arteta values.

With Arsenal undoubtedly one of the favourites for the 2025/26 Premier League season, Havertz will be hoping to play a key part. The German forward wears the Puma Future 7 Ultimate boots.

7. Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo has been stellar for Liverpool in 2024/25. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo, alongside compatriots Virgil Van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch, recently became a Premier League champion as Liverpool sealed the title in Arne Slot’s first season in charge at Anfield.

Gakpo played a crucial role, scoring in seven consecutive Premier League starts at Anfield in his best Liverpool campaign. There’s a quiet confidence about Gakpo which Puma saw early, and now they’re along for the ride as he steps into the spotlight on Merseyside.

6. Marco Reus

Reus during his time at Dortmund.

Few players have earned the loyalty and admiration Marco Reus commands. A bonafide club legend at Borussia Dortmund, Reus remained a central figure through thick and thin. On his day, he’s still capable of dictating a game with footballing intelligence and vision that many envy.

Now plying his trade at LA Galaxy, in the twilight of his career, Reus will go down as one of the most liked footballers of the 21st century.

5. Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish of Man City in action during a Premier League match (Image credit: Getty Images)

In his heyday Jack Grealish didn’t just play football—he performed. With his socks rolled down and hair slicked back, the Englishman brought a swagger and individuality that was rare. Having moved on from Aston Villa, Grealish won trophy after trophy under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

His output may have declined in recent seasons but he’s still masterful at drawing fouls and skipping past defenders. His cheeky interviews and fashion shoots make him a valuable Puma athlete.

4. Ederson

Ederson scores a penalty for Manchester City against Manchester United in a shootout in the Community Shield in August 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You don’t often find goalkeepers dictating play like midfielders, but Ederson is no ordinary shot-stopper. The Brazilian has revolutionized the position with his outrageous distribution – he now has seven Premier League assists.

He thrives under pressure and is rarely flustered. In fact, TV cameras often capture clos-ups of his Puma boots clearing away the ball before an onrushing attacker can steal it away.

3. Xavi Simons

Xavi Simons of Leipzig celebrates (Image credit: Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images)

Xavi Simons is the up-and-coming superstar on Puma’s roster. It seems a matter of time before the 22-year-old moves away from RB Leipzig and is snapped up by one of Europe’s elite clubs.

Valued at $70 million, Simons offers versatility on both wings and through the middle. His rocket against England in the Euro semi-finals was a sign of things to come for the Dutch forward.

2. Christian Pulisic

Pulisic is the face of American football. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dubbed “Captain America,” Christian Pulisic has been the hope of an entire footballing nation since he rose to prominence at Borussia Dortmund. He then became the most expensive American transfer of all time when joining Chelsea.

Whilst that move did not fully work out Pulisic has revitalised his career at AC Milan, with 20 goal contributions in his 30 Serie A appearances in 2024/25. As America’s poster boy, he’s a great name to have on the Puma roster.

1. Neymar

Neymar playing for Santos in April 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Neymar, Puma have signed one of the most entertaining footballers in history. From dazzling defenders at Santos to becoming a global icon with Barcelona and PSG, the Brazilian continues to influence the game with his flair and creativity even in the latter stages of his career.

Love him or loathe him, Neymar’s ability to dominate matches with sheer audacity is undeniable. He’s also been front and centre for Puma since signing a high-profile boot deal in 2020.