Manchester City deal for prolific PSG wonderkid confirmed: report

Manchester City are closing in on a young superstar

Manchester City are closing in on a deal to bring one of Paris Saint-Germain’s hottest talents to the Etihad.

Whenever a youngster is showing promise, in any corner of the globe, you can bet that City won’t be far away, with Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov joining the Sky Blues over the January window.

That pattern doesn’t look like slowing any anytime soon, with reports suggesting they have landed one of the French giants’ hottest striking prospects.

Manchester City agreed deal for young PSG forward

Pep Guardiola could have another top forward option at his disposal in the coming years (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Sky Blues have become renowned over the last decade for their world-class academy setup, producing, procuring, developing and selling on young stars like Cole Palmer, Liam Delap and Romeo Lavia.

It seems City may have found the next star to throw into that production line in the French capital.

Mahamadou Sangare has been a shining light of the PSG academy this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is reporting that City have agreed a deal for 18-year-old striker Mahamadou Sangare from PSG.

The France Under-18 international has been tearing up the youth divisions for Les Parisiens, notching eight goals and two assists in just six UEFA Youth League outings.

That mindboggling record includes hat-tricks against the best youngsters both Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich had to offer in the competition; no slouches at youth level themselves.

And to make the deal that bit sweeter, Romano is reporting City have managed to land him on a free.

Famed transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed news of the deal via his X account. (Image credit: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it’s no shock whatsoever to see City land yet another top youngster.

The Manchester club have become adept at signing players at the peak of their youth career, developing them for a couple of years, and then selling them on for a tidy profit.

Unless he makes waves to the extent of unseating Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush in the future, that will be the likely path followed by Sangare. But there’s no doubt he’ll have caught the eyes of the academy ecosystem with this transfer.

City next face Wolverhampton Wanderers when Premier League action returns this weekend.