Aguero ruled out of Champions League clash with Juventus

Manchester City will be without Sergio Aguero for their UEFA Champions League Group D clash with Juventus due to a knee injury.

The striker sustained the problem courtesy of a heavy challenge from Scott Dann during City's 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Doubts increased over the likelihood of the Argentina star facing Juventus when he missed training on Monday morning.

And manager Manuel Pellegrini confirmed at his pre-match news conference that Aguero would sit out against the Italian champions, although hinted he could return to face West Ham on Saturday.

"Sergio is not fit for tomorrow because of a kick in his knee so we are without him," Pellegrini said.

"We will wait on him. We will see this afternoon how long it will be. I hope he will be okay for the weekend but we must wait to see the result of scans."

Pellegrini will welcome back David Silva and Raheem Sterling after they missed the match Selhurst Park with respective ankle and knee problems.