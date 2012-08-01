Aguero: Title-winning goal was for the fans

The Blues bagged their first top flight title since 1968 by coming from behind to beat Queens Park Rangers 3-2 with two goals in injury time, pipping city rivals Manchester United in the process.

City fans have endured their fair share of ups and downs over the years, seeing the club relegated to the third tier in 1998 prior to promotion via the play-offs the following year against Gillingham in dramatic circumstances.

Their 2011/12 Premier League triumph was just as spectacular, as United blew an eight-point lead with just six matches remaining before seeing the trophy prized from their grasp by City's last-gasp heroics at the Etihad Stadium.

And Aguero has exclusively told FourFourTwo that his goal and City's glory was a reward for the long-suffering Blues faithful, as well as labelling it the pinnacle of his career to date.

"It was incredible. I couldn't believe it. The crowd was cheering and my team-mates hugged me. It was amazing. It was the greatest moment in my career," he said.

"The goal and the title was for them. They suffered with us all season. Only later did I realise what we had accomplished by the way the people reacted to us winning the title. It was such a joyous moment.

"Manchester City fans have, of course, been great to me. They have given me the energy to succeed since I arrived in England."

The challenge for Roberto Mancini's men now is to retain their title as they seek a spell of dominance under Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's reign.

But the Blues will also be eyeing success in the Champions League, having performed admirably on their debut last year in a tough group which included eventual finalists Bayern Munich and Italian Cup winners Napoli.

"Repeating as champion is a priority, but so is the Champions League," said Aguero.

"I think we have the players to win the tournament. It would be the ultimate prize for us. It is something we are focused on."

READ THE FULL INTERVIEW