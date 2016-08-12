Ah Ahly 2 ZESCO United 2: Jol's side on brink of elimination

Jesse Were scored twice as Zesco United drew 2-2 away to Al Ahly, all but ending the Egyptian side's hopes of progression in the CAF Champions League.

Kenya international Were twice put visitors Zesco ahead on Friday and - despite equalisers from Rami Rabia and Emad Moteab - Martin Jol's team were unable to get the victory he said they needed before the match.

The result means Zesco are top of Group A on eight points from five matches, with Wydad Casablanca (seven from four) second, Al Ahly (five from five) third and ASEC Mimosas (four from four) sitting bottom.

If Casablanca defeat ASEC on Sunday, Al Ahly – record eight-time winners of the CAF Champions League – will be out regardless of their final group result, with only two semi-final spots available.