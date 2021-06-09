Aileen Campbell appointed new chief executive of Scottish Women’s Football

Former MSP and Cabinet Minister Aileen Campbell has been appointed as new chief executive officer of Scottish Women’s Football

Campbell, who was previously Minister for Public Health and Sport and most recently Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Local Government, will start towards the end of summer.

SWF chair, Vivienne MacLaren, said: “We are delighted to confirm Aileen as our new CEO.

“During the recruitment process she was an outstanding candidate who demonstrated a clear understanding of our game and the wider picture of sport in Scotland.

“Her ideas and ambitions for SWF closely match what the board want to achieve which at the core, is more people playing and more people watching.

“We believe that Aileen, alongside the skilled and dedicated team already in place, has the vision and knowledge to drive the game forward.”

Campbell, said: “I’m thrilled to be announced as the new Chief Executive Officer.

“I’ve always been passionate about girls’ and women’s sport and I love football, so this is a perfect opportunity for me to continue to make a positive impact across Scotland.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started and working with the various stakeholders across the game.

“This is an extremely exciting time for girls’ and women’s football in Scotland as we witness and prepare for the return of competitive football at all levels.

“All the while media coverage is continuing to grow season after season and I can’t wait to play my part in helping ensure development within the game continues apace.”