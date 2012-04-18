Ajax seal deal for Denmark midfielder Schone
By app
Ajax Amsterdam have signed Denmark midfielder Lasse Schone on a three-year deal, the Dutch league leaders said on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old Schone, who joined Heerenveen aged 16 and later played for Graafschap Doetinchem and NEC Nijmegen, will transfer as a free agent as his contract in Nijmegen expires on June 30.
Schone has won eight caps for Denmark.
