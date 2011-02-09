Akademik Sofia players threaten boycott

Last week, the club promised to pay players who had not received salaries for several months. However, at a training camp in the Turkish resort of Antalya this week, players were unable to cash their cheques.

"We hope that everything will be resolved soon because the players are considering a boycott," club manager Samir Seliminski said.

Akademik, 12th in the standings and one point above the relegation zone, are due to meet high-flying Chernomorets Burgas on February 26 in their first match since the winter break and could face a heavy fine if they refuse to play.