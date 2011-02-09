Akademik Sofia players threaten boycott
By app
SOFIA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Players at Bulgaria's financially troubled Akademik Sofia have threatened to boycott the club's next league game because of unpaid wages and bonuses, state news agency BTA reported on Wednesday.
Last week, the club promised to pay players who had not received salaries for several months. However, at a training camp in the Turkish resort of Antalya this week, players were unable to cash their cheques.
"We hope that everything will be resolved soon because the players are considering a boycott," club manager Samir Seliminski said.
Akademik, 12th in the standings and one point above the relegation zone, are due to meet high-flying Chernomorets Burgas on February 26 in their first match since the winter break and could face a heavy fine if they refuse to play.
