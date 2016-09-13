Al Nasr to appeal AFC ruling
After the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) ruled Wanderley ineligible, Al Nasr planned an appeal.
Al Nasr plan to appeal the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) decision to overturn their Champions League win over El Jaish.
The AFC ordered the quarter-final first leg, which Al Nasr won 3-0 away from home last month, to be forfeited.
The body ruled the club had fielded an ineligible player – Wanderley, who scored a brace – in the encounter.
It said the Indonesian passport to register the Brazilian was "false".
Al Nasr responded with a series of tweets, saying they "deplored" the decision and would appeal.
The club were also ordered to pay a fine of $1,000.
The second leg of the quarter-final is due to be played on Wednesday.
