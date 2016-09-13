Al Nasr to appeal AFC ruling

Al Nasr plan to appeal the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) decision to overturn their Champions League win over El Jaish.

The AFC ordered the quarter-final first leg, which Al Nasr won 3-0 away from home last month, to be forfeited.

The body ruled the club had fielded an ineligible player – Wanderley, who scored a brace – in the encounter.

It said the Indonesian passport to register the Brazilian was "false".

Al Nasr responded with a series of tweets, saying they "deplored" the decision and would appeal.

The club were also ordered to pay a fine of $1,000.

The second leg of the quarter-final is due to be played on Wednesday.