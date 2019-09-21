Alessio compares Celtic’s dominance to that of Juventus

Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio compared Celtic to Italian giants Juventus ahead of their encounter at Parkhead on Sunday.

Like Celtic, Juve have won their domestic league title in each of the last eight seasons, and have a strong squad boasting some of Serie A’s best players.

Italian Alessio, who is preparing to take his in-form Killie side to Glasgow, believes there are parallels between the two teams.

He said: “I think Celtic are like Juventus in Italy. It’s a tough game.

“They have a lot of good players and they can rotate good players in the game.

“But we will prepare in the best way for this game. We will try our best, of course.”

The clash will be Celtic’s second game in under 72 hours following their Europa League trip to Rennes on Thursday night, which resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, have had more than a week to get ready for the game after extending their winning run to two Ladbrokes Premiership matches with a 2-0 victory over Hibernian last Saturday.

But Alessio does not expect Neil Lennon’s side, who have won all five of their league matches so far this season, to be affected by their busy fixture schedule.

He said: “They have a big squad, a lot of players. They can rotate.

“I think after a European game they don’t have a problem.”