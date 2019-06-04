Arsenal to hold talks with star striker amid interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid

Having scored 19 goals, assisted a further 13 and being voted Arsenal's player of the season, Lacazette's stock is on the rise.

Atletico Madrid are resigned to losing star man Antoine Griezmann this summer and see Alexandre Lacazette as an ideal replacement.

It was believed that Griezmann would be heading to Barcelona, however recent reports indicate the Catalan club may have performed a u-turn on the deal.

Now they too are looking into the possibility of signing Lacazette.

With Arsenal failing to qualify for the Champions League again, their own transfer budget has been limited to a reported £40million.

Any other spending money will have to come from player sales.

But with few clubs thought to be interested in buying Mesut Özil, or paying his wages for that matter, they may be forced to sell one of their strikers.

When asked about his future before the Europa League final Lacazette had the following to say:

"If the club is really happy with me and I’m happy, I will stay. In France, they say 27, 28 is one of the best ages in your career.

"I wish it is not the last [good season] at Arsenal and I hope I will be better and better in the next years."

