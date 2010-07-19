Algeria coach Saadane extends contract
By app
ALGIERS - Algeria coach Rabah Saadane has been given a two-year contract extension despite returning from the World Cup in South Africa without a win.
The 64-year-old will lead the north African country in their qualifying campaign for the 2012 African Nations Cup finals, the Algerian Football Federation said in a statement on Monday.
Saadane led Algeria to their first World Cup finals appearance in 24 years and steered the team to the semi-finals at this year's Nations Cup.
Algeria finished with one point from three World Cup matches, drawing with England and losing to Slovenia and the United States.
