Algeria coach Saadane extends contract

The 64-year-old will lead the north African country in their qualifying campaign for the 2012 African Nations Cup finals, the Algerian Football Federation said in a statement on Monday.

Saadane led Algeria to their first World Cup finals appearance in 24 years and steered the team to the semi-finals at this year's Nations Cup.

Algeria finished with one point from three World Cup matches, drawing with England and losing to Slovenia and the United States.

