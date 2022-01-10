Quiz! Can you name every African player to win the Premier League?

Four minutes are on the clock for you to name all 19. Let us know how you get on via Twitter @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some football-loving mates as well.

The Premier League has become an increasingly international landscape since 1992/93, when Vinnie Jones and Alan Cork still roamed England's pitches. While some might say the swing towards imports has gone too far, the diverse variety of players on show has certainly enriched our game too.

In particular, we’ve seen some of Africa’s finest players on our shores – as welcome as a Tony Yeboah thunderbolt. While big Tone and his traction engine foot didn’t quite win a Premier League medal during his stay here, this lot did. Hailing from Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, Guinea, South Africa and the Ivory Coast, each has played a part in a title-winning season. How much of a part varies. Some were crucial to their team’s success while others were a little more peripheral – but each is officially listed by the Premier League as being a winner and that’s good enough for us.

