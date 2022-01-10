Quiz! Can you name every African player to win the Premier League?
By Conor Pope published
As the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off, these are the 19 African footballers to have won the Premier League
Four minutes are on the clock for you to name all 19. Let us know how you get on via Twitter @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some football-loving mates as well.
THEN TRY...
QUIZ Can you name every FA Cup-winning team ever?
QUIZ Can you guess 50 correct answers in our big FA Cup quiz?
Order three copies of FourFourTwo for £3 today
The Premier League has become an increasingly international landscape since 1992/93, when Vinnie Jones and Alan Cork still roamed England's pitches. While some might say the swing towards imports has gone too far, the diverse variety of players on show has certainly enriched our game too.
In particular, we’ve seen some of Africa’s finest players on our shores – as welcome as a Tony Yeboah thunderbolt. While big Tone and his traction engine foot didn’t quite win a Premier League medal during his stay here, this lot did. Hailing from Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, Guinea, South Africa and the Ivory Coast, each has played a part in a title-winning season. How much of a part varies. Some were crucial to their team’s success while others were a little more peripheral – but each is officially listed by the Premier League as being a winner and that’s good enough for us.
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?
Quiz! Can you name the 25 goalkeepers with the most Premier League appearances?
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.