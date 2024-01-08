Algeria AFCON 2023 squad: Djamel Belmadi's full team

The Algeria AFCON 2023 squad has been announced, ahead of the tournament beginning this month.

Algeria claimed their second AFCON title in 2019 by beating Senegal through Baghdad Bounedjah's early goal. His strike benefited from a big deflection but joyous supporters couldn't have cared less.

They will be hoping for more to celebrate this year as one of the pre-tournament favourites. The Desert Warriors still have Bounedjah to call on, alongside fellow veterans Riyad Mahrez, Sofiane Feghouli and Islam Slimani.

Houssem Aouar joins up with the Algerian national team for the first time (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside that core of experience, young prospects like Fares Chaibi and Mohamed Amoura have started to make their mark, while Rayan Ait-Nouri and Houssem Aouar have been persuaded to switch their international allegiance from France.

Djamel Belmadi, a former Algerian international, has been in charge since August 2018 and enjoys an impressive record. As well as claiming the AFCON crown, he has helped his team rise to 30th in the FIFA world rankings. Although they just missed out on a place at the last World Cup, controversially losing a play-off against Cameroon on away goals, the North Africans have recovered well from that shock.

Algeria are currently unbeaten since a defeat to Sweden in November 2022 and have a favourable route to the knockout rounds. Their group consists of Angola, Burkina Faso and Mauritania.

Riyad Mahrez leaves Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie trailing in his wake at the last AFCON (Image credit: Getty Images)

Algeria AFCON 2023 squad

Algeria AFCON 2023 squad: The final 26-man team

GK: Anthony Mandrea (SM Caen)

GK: Rais Mbolhi (CR Belouizdad)

GK: Oussama Benbot (USM Alger)

DF: Youcef Atal (Nice)

DF: Kevin Guitoun (Metz)

DF: Rayan Ait Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

DF: Yasser Larouci (Sheffield United)

DF: Aissa Mandi (Villarreal)

DF: Mohamed Tougai (Esperance Tunis)

DF: Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Dortmund)

DF: Ahmed Touba (Lecce)

DF: Zineddine Belaid (USM Alger)

MF: Nabil Bentaleb (Lille)

MF: Sofiane Feghouli (Fatih Karagumruk)

MF: Houssem Aouar (AS Roma)

MF: Fares Chaibi (Eintracht Frankfurt)

MF: Ramiz Zerrouki (Feyenoord)

MF: Hicham Boudaoui (Nice)

MF: Ismael Bennacer (AC Milan)

FW: Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli)

FW: Adam Ounas (Lille)

FW: Mohamed Amoura (Union Saint-Gilloise)

FW: Amine Gouiri (Stade Rennais)

FW: Youcef Belaili (MC Alger)

FW: Baghdad Bounedjah (Al-Sadd)

FW: Islam Slimani (Coritiba)

Algeria top scorers

Here are Algeria's AFCON top scorers so far:

Algeria yellow cards

Here are all of the Algeria players to receive a yellow card at AFCON so far:

Algeria manager

Who is Algeria's manager for AFCON 2023?

Djamel Belmadi was a creative midfielder who spent the majority of his career in France, but had brief spells with Manchester City and Southampton. He established his managerial credentials in Qatar, before taking over the Algerian national team more than five years ago. Belmadi almost immediately guided them to AFCON success.

Algeria star player

Who is Algeria's best player?

Riyad Mahrez played a significant role in Manchester City's treble win last season, with 15 goals and 13 assists in all competitions. A mercurial talent, who loves cutting inside from the right flank to create and score, he has long been Algeria's captain and star man. At his best, the 32-year-old can conjure something out of nothing.

How many players are Algeria allowed to take to AFCON 2023?

Managers are allowed to call up f 27 players for this tournament. The last AFCON saw 28-man squads used to allow teams to deal with any COVID-19 cases. Prior to that, 23-man squads had been the norm.