Alisson Becker misses Liverpool’s game with Bournemouth with hip injury

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss the visit of Bournemouth after being ruled out with a hip injury which also sees him miss next week’s Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid.

Adrian will deputise for the Brazilian, as he did for 11 matches at the start of the season, with 36-year-old Andy Longergan on the bench as third-choice keeper Caoimhin Kelleher is also injured.

Captain Jordan Henderson will miss his fourth game with a hamstring injury but could be fit for Wednesday’s tie against Atletico, but fellow midfielder Naby Keita is back in contention after recovering from a hip problem.

Bournemouth could have Lloyd Kelly available again after the defender, who has been troubled by ankle and thigh problems, returned to full training.

On-loan midfielder Harry Wilson will not be eligible to face his parent club under Premier League regulations.

Wales international David Brooks (ankle), forward Arnaut Danjuma (foot) and defenders Chris Mepham and Charlie Daniels (both knee) all continue their own recovery.

Liverpool provisional squad: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Lonergan, Matip, Lovren, Lallana, Keita, Milner, Minamino, Origi.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Ramsdale, S Cook, Ake, A Smith, Stacey, Lerma, L Cook, Fraser, Billing, King, C Wilson, Boruc, Francis, Rico, Kelly, Gosling, Stanislas, Ibe, Solanke