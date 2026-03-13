How to watch Women's Asian Cup quarter-finals: Free streams, TV info as Australia chase home glory

Watch the Asian Cup quarter-finals, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Women's Asian Cup quarter-finals key information • Date: Friday, 13 March - Sunday, 15 March 2026 • Kick-off time: see below • Venue: Sydney & Perth • FREE Stream: YouTube (UK & US) • Watch from anywhere: NordVPN (73% Off + Amazon Gift Card)

The Matildas continue their Asian Cup campaign determined to make their home advantage count as they chase a second title, their first in 16 years.

Eight teams remain, including favourites Japan, holders China and tournament hosts Australia.

Uzebekistan have created history by reaching the knockout stages for the first time, ahead of hosting the competition in four years time.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Australia vs Philippines online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Asian Cup quarter finals for FREE in the UK & US

All four quarter-finals will be broadcast live on AFC Asian Cup's YouTube in countries without a broadcast deal including the UK & US.

How to watch Asian Cup in Australia

The Asian Cup quarter-finals will be broadcast free on 10Play in Oz.

Watch Asian Cup from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching the quarter-finals. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

NordVPN's Mega deal ✅ Up to 73% off

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE

✅ Free Amazon Gift Card

Asian Cup Quarter-Finals: preview

Sam Kerr is captaining the Matildas (Image credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for CommBank)

Twelve teams have been whittled down to eight and now face off in four quarter-finals across Sydney and Perth.

Hosts Australia continue their campaign aiming to reclaim the Asian Cup crown they last won in 2010. After beating Philippines and Iran, a draw agianst South Korea saw them finish second in their group on goal difference, facing North Korea to secure a semi-final spot.

Tournament favourites Japan, who cruised through the group stage with three comfortable wins, take on the Philippines, who qualified as one of the two best third-placed teams.

Current champions and nine-time winners China face their neighbours Chinese Taipei, with the winner of that facing either Australia or North Korea.

South Korea face Uzbekistan, one of the third-placed teams, who are making history by reaching the knockout stages for the first time in their history. Ranked 49th in the world, Uzbekistan return to the Women’s Asian Cup for the first time since 2003 and are set to host the next edition of this tournament.

Women's Asian Cup quarter-finals schedule

Australia vs North Korea — Fri 13 Mar ( 10:00 GMT / 06:00 ET / 21:00 AEDT )

— Fri 13 Mar ( ) China vs Chinese Taipei — Sat 14 Mar ( 03:00 GMT / 23:00 ET (Fri) / 14:00 AEDT )

— Sat 14 Mar ( ) South Korea vs Uzbekistan — Sat 14 Mar ( 10:00 GMT / 06:00 ET / 21:00 AEDT )

— Sat 14 Mar ( ) Japan vs Philippines — Sun 15 Mar (08:00 GMT / 04:00 ET / 19:00 AEDT)