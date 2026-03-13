Quickfire Quiz 75: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Let's delve into a minute-and-a-half of trivia brilliance.

From legendary Arsenal shootouts to the massive arenas of the European continent, there is plenty here to keep your brain in top gear, courtesy of Kwizly – so whether you’re a student of the Southgate era or a historian of the Champions League, there’s a grid here with your name on it.

We’ll start with the men who deliver on the biggest stages. We challenge you to name every player to have scored for England since 2000, a massive roll call of Three Lions heroes. Once you’ve conquered the goalscorers, see if you can name every England player to play for Gareth Southgate, tracing the entire roster of his tenure. If you want to drill down into the career of the nation’s greatest ever marksman, try to name every single club team Harry Kane has scored against: it’s a long and varied list that spans multiple leagues.

Next, we shift the focus to the giants of the German game and a night of Premier League chaos. Can you name Bayern Munich's top 25 appearance makers in the Champions League? It’s a test of longevity for the most reliable servants of the Bavarian giants. For those who prefer a high-scoring domestic thriller, see if you can name the Arsenal line-up from their legendary 4-4 draw with Liverpool in 2009. It was a night defined by one man’s four-goal haul, but can you recall the other ten Gunners on the pitch?

For the geography experts and transfer gurus, we have two substantial tasks. Try to name every football stadium in Europe with a capacity over 40,000, which requires you to think beyond the obvious cathedrals and recall the massive modern bowls across the continent. If you pride yourself on knowing your journeymen from your one-club men, try to guess the missing team in these 50 players’ career paths, filling in the blanks of some very famous footballing journeys.

Finally, for something that leans more towards lateral thinking and clever wordplay, take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 43, featuring clues on Brazilians, Ballon d'Or bridesmaids, and Bundesliga battles. It is the ideal way to round off your session while exploring the more idiosyncratic corners of the sport.

