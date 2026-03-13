Friday Football Quiz, episode 106: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Hey, how are you? How's your week been?

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Future) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 105

Pleasantries over, let's get into the Friday Football Quiz, the hardest trivia challenge that we offer here at FourFourTwo HQ, as we ask you to recall facts on Bob Marley, Bayern Munich, Spartans, scorers and those in the Premier League 500-club. It's not for the fainthearted.

20 questions for this quiz, as per usual, with absolutely no time limit – we're not that horrible – and as ever, the best of luck. 15 or more out of 20 and you have our undying admiration.

Article continues below

You clearly have a ball knowledge that thrives under the floodlights – but a majestic new collection of quizzes awaits, courtesy of Kwizly, and we'd love to test you on a few more, if that's all right with you?

We’re kicking off with a deep dive into the archives of English dominance. We want you to showcase your memory for championship-winning pedigree by naming every Premier League winners' all-time XI. Once you’ve mastered the elite, it’s time to look at the league’s most reliable stalwarts: can you sort these players by the number of appearances they made in the Premier League? It is a test of longevity that separates the fleeting superstars from the true icons of the top flight.

If your expertise extends beyond the white lines of the domestic game, it is time to grab your passport for a continental tour. We are challenging you to name every UEFA nation currently on the map, before narrowing your focus to the elite stage to name every country to have had a club in the Champions League. From the powerhouses of the Mediterranean to the obscure outliers of the East, let’s see if your footballing IQ truly knows no borders.

Finally, FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 43, featuring clues on Brazilians, Ballon d'Or bridesmaids and Bundesliga battles, is the perfect way to wrap up your session. To stay one step ahead of the chasing pack, subscribe to our newsletter for your afternoon briefing of curated trivia. For those looking to turn their expertise into digital silverware, sign up for free to The Club: our membership community where you can unlock exclusive quiz hints, earn badges for your trophy cabinet, and fight for the number one spot on our global leaderboards.