Alkmaar stay top despite abandoned match

The score was 0-0 at the time after a stronger Alkmaar had seen two chances cleared off the line by Excelsior defenders.

Alkmaar remain top with 31 points after 12 matches, three ahead of PSV Eindhoven who had Georginio Wijnaldum twice on target in a 3-1 victory at Graafschap Doetinchem on Saturday.

Twente Enschede are third with 26 points following a 1-1 draw at neighbours Heracles Almelo and are five points above fourth-placed Ajax Amsterdam who let slip a two-goal lead in the last five minutes in a 2-2 draw with NAC Breda.

Feyenoord registered a convincing 4-0 win at Vitesse Arnhem to climb to fifth with 21 points after a game where Swede John Guidetti was on target twice.

The striker on loan from Manchester City opened the scoring after four minutes following a fine combination with Otman Bakkal and netted a rebound three minutes before the interval after Jordy Clasie doubled the lead with a long-range free-kick.

Guidetti set up Sekou Cisse in the second half for the fourth goal which was Feyenoord's 4,000th in professional football.

In other action, Groningen beat 10-man VVV Venlo 2-1, while ADO Den Haag and Utrecht shared the points in an entertaining 2-2 draw where Lex Immers scored for ADO with a superb volley from 18 metres.