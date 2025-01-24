Netherlands Women Euro 2025 squad: Full team for former champions

Vivianne Miedema has returned to the pitch after an ACL injury

The Oranje have emerged as one of the new competitive sides in women's football over the past decade or so, and are considered dark horses for the tournament once again.

But to fulfil that promise, the Netherlands will first compete with England, France and Wales to get out of the group of death at Euro 2025 in hopes of repeating their brilliantly stylish triumph at Euro 2017.

With plenty of familiar faces from the Women's Super League and big clubs around Europe, the Dutch have a real mix of serious experience and promising young players to choose from.

Netherlands Women's Euros squad

Last Netherlands Women's squad

The squad called up to face China and the United States in friendlies in November/December 2024 was as follows:

GK: Daphne van Domselaar (Arsenal)

GK: Lize Kop (Leicester City)

GK: Femke Liefting (AZ)

DF: Lynn Wilms (VfL Wolfsburg)

DF: Ilse van der Zanden (Utrecht)

DF: Veerle Buurman (PSV)

DF: Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City)

DF: Dominique Janssen (Manchester United)

DF: Lisa Doorn (TSG Hoffenheim)

MF: Nina Nijstad (PSV)

MF: Jill Roord (Manchester City)

MF: Sherida Spitse (Ajax)

MF: Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)

MF: Jackie Groenen (Paris Saint-Germain)

MF: Kayleigh van Dooren (Twente)

MF: Chimera Ripa (PSV)

MF: Wieke Kaptein (Chelsea)

MF: Ella Peddemors (Twente)

MF: Danique Noordman (Ajax)

FW: Lineth Beerensteyn (VfL Wolfsburg)

FW: Romée Leuchter (Paris Saint-Germain)

FW: Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)

FW: Chasity Grant (Aston Villa)

FW: Renate Jansen (PSV)

FW: Fenna Kalma (VfL Wolfsburg)

FW: Lotte Keukelaar (Ajax)

Netherlands fixtures and results

Euro 2025 qualifying

April 5: Italy 2-0 Netherlands, Stadio San Vito-Gigi Marulla, Cosenza, Italy

April 9: Netherlands 1-0 Norway, Rat Verlegh Stadion, Breda, Netherlands

May 31: Netherlands 1-0 Finland, Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel, Rotterham, Netherlands

June 4: Finland 1-1 Netherlands, Tammelan Stadion, Tampere, Finland

July 12: Netherlands 0-0 Italy, Fortuna Sittard Stadion, Sittard, Netherlands

July 16: Norway 1-1 Netherlands, Brann Stadion, Bergen, Norway

Friendlies

October 25: Netherlands 15-0 Indonesia, De Vijverberg, Doetinchem, Netherlands

October 29: Denmark 1-2 Netherlands, Esbjerg Stadion, Esbjerg, Denmark

November 29: Netherlands 4-1 China, Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel, Rotterham, Netherlands

December 3: Netherlands 1-2 USA, ADO Den Haag Stadium, The Hague, Netherlands

Women's Nations League

February 21: Netherlands v Germany, Rat Verlegh Stadion, Breda, Netherlands

February 26: Scotland v Netherlands, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

April 4: Netherlands v Austria, venue TBC

April 8: Austria v Netherlands, venue TBC

May 30: Germany v Netherlands, venue TBC

June 3: Netherlands v Scotland, venue TBC

Euro 2025

July 5: Wales v Netherlands, Allmend Stadion, Lucerne, Switzerland

July 9: England v Netherlands, Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

July 13: Netherlands v France, St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland

Netherlands manager: Andries Jonker

Andries Jonker has been in charge since 2022

After a brief spell as interim boss in 2001, Andries Jonker returned for a second spell as national team manager after the Netherlands' disappointing Euro 2022, when they went out at the quarter-final stage to France.

Much of Jonker's career has been spent in the men's game, where he has had spells as an assistant manager with Barcelona and Bayern Munich; as academy manager at Arsenal; and as head coach of Volendam, MVV, Willem II, Wolfsburg and Telstar.

Jonker took the Netherlands to the 2023 World Cup, where they once again went out in the quarter-finals - though there was some mitigation in their extra-time defeat having come against eventual winners Spain.

Netherlands' star player

Vivanne Miedema

Vivianne Miedema is the highest-scoring Dutch player of all time (Image credit: Richard Pelham - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Injuries have limited the centre-forward's playing time for club and country over the past few years, but the Netherlands' all-time leading goalscorer still has a massive part to play if she is able to make it to the Euros.

Miedema is on 96 goals going into February's Nations League games, and if she's not already made it to a century by the time the tournament starts, going for it at the Euros would surely be on the Manchester City striker's agenda.