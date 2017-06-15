Allegri confirms Juventus Douglas Costa interest

Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed Juventus are interested in signing Bayern Munich forward Douglas Costa.

The Brazil international is unhappy at Bayern after failing to secure a regular starting berth and recently admitted he was considering his options.

Bayern are believed to be willing to let go of the 26-year-old if an offer in the region of €45 million comes in and Allegri has revealed Juventus are keen to lure him to Turin.

"Douglas Costa is one of our objectives, he is a very good player," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia, before providing updates on the proposed transfers of forward Patrik Schick and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny from Sampdoria and Arsenal respectively.

"Schick has not arrived yet, but he does things that are out of the ordinary.

"Szczesny is not done.

"I know that when I get back for pre-season, the club will have signed players who improve the squad, but that is not easy because we have reached such a high level now that there are only a few players around who fit the bill. To move on, you need to find players who complete the areas where we are most lacking.

"Numerically, the squad is done, apart from up front. We will just need to replace those who leave, but the club are very good at this."