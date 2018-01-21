Allegri expects Buffon to be 'fully recovered' within a week

Gianluigi Buffon will return to the Juventus squad next week, head coach Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed.

The veteran goalkeeper has not played since Juve defeated Napoli 1-0 on December 1 due to a calf injury, with Wojciech Szczesny deputising in his absence.

Juventus, who trail leaders Napoli by four points in Serie A, return to action after Italy's mid-season break against Genoa on Monday.

That game appears too early for Buffon, but the 39-year-old will soon be back between the posts.

"Next week Buffon will be available, fortunately Szczesny did very well in his absence," Allegri told a media conference.

"It's important for us to have him back in the squad. This month-and-a-half of forced rest could serve him well for the end of the season."

Allegri added that Juve will continue to monitor Paulo Dybala (thigh), while Juan Cuadrado (groin) and Benedikt Howedes (thigh) remain absent.

"His [Dybala's] condition will be evaluated day by day," he said.

"Howedes is recovering but he needs time, Cuadrado is not available, [Mattia] De Sciglio could start."