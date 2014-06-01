Altidore can score, insists Klinsmann

The Sunderland man has still yet to find the net in 2014, adding further weight to questions of head coach Klinsmann's decision to not pick fan favourite Landon Donovan for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

However, there were positive signs for Altidore against Turkey as he proved a handful throughout.

"What we all wish is obviously he puts the ball in the net. I was joking with him about that before the game," said Klinsmann in the post-game press conference after watching goals from Fabian Johnson and Clint Dempsey earn his side the points.

"We're waiting for it. I wouldn't mind if the goal comes against Ghana right away.

"No, it is the Jozy we want to see. He will kind of sooner or later break through with goals. You got to work for it and you've got to stay hungry and grind it out and sooner or later it's time and boom the ball is in the net."

The man himself seemed unfazed.

"Everybody is so worried about my confidence. My confidence is fine, my man," Altidore told reporters.

"It's not going to change whether I score a hat-trick or don't score at all. I'm fine."

The USA's captain Clint Dempsey also backed Altidore to keep producing for the team even if he is not scoring goals.

"We see he's enjoying his play," Dempsey said.

"He's going out there creating problems. He's getting good looks. And he's just a little unlucky.

"Sometimes you just need a little bit of luck on your side as long as you're creating chances and he's creating chances. So it's just a matter of time."