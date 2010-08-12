Alvarez unfazed by possible Fabiano exit

Marseille president Jean-Claude Dassier said this week luring Fabiano to Ligue 1 was a priority and Spanish media have reported the French club would pay 15 million euros and offer the 29-year-old a three-year contract.

"I am concerned but I am not going to lose any sleep over it," Alvarez told a news conference ahead of Saturday's Spanish Super Cup first leg against Barcelona.

"We are talking about an exceptional player but if the deal is profitable for the club... there's nothing you can do."

"I will say what I have always said, if Luis Fabiano leaves then someone else will come," he added.

"We'll have to bring in a player who can guarantee success, who knows Spanish football and who is a proven goalscorer."

