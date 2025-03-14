'UEFA will enter discussions with FIFA and IFAB to determine whether the rule should be reviewed': Atletico Madrid given official reasoning for Julian Alvarez's disallowed penalty kick

Shoot-out drama in the Champions League could lead to new rule for penalty kicks

The UEFA Champions League trophy
The UEFA Champions League trophy (Image credit: Alamy)

Champions League knock-out ties between city rivals are always likely to be dramatic and the Madrid derby has proved that more than once.

Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 on Wednesday, losing 1-0 on the night but winning on penalties at the Metropolitano.

But controversy reigned when Julian Alvarez’s successful spot kick for the home team was reviewed by the VAR and disallowed.

Confusion and controversy after Alvarez penalty

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid celebrates scoring Atletico's third goal during the LaLiga match between Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on September 15, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

Julian Alvarez's disallowed penalty helped Real Madrid defeat Atletico (Image credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

The former Manchester City forward slipped after his standing foot gave way. He lifted the ball into the roof of the net with his right foot but was adjudged, on review, to have touched it first with his left.

That almost imperceptible touch proved costly as Alvarez’s penalty was declared a miss and Real Madrid went on to win the shoot-out to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone was unhappy about the penalty being disallowed

UEFA issued a statement on Thursday confirming that Atleti contacted them about the decision.

“Atletico de Madrid enquired with UEFA over the incident, which led to the disallowance of the kick from the penalty mark taken by Julian Alvarez at the end of yesterday’s UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid.

“Although minimal, the player made contact with the ball using his standing foot before kicking it

“Under the current rule (Laws of the Game, Law 14.1), the VAR had to call the referee signalling that the goal should be disallowed.”

Carlo Ancelotti holds the Champions League trophy after Real Madrid's win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley in June 2024.

Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid are still in contention for yet another Champions League win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Law 14.1 covers the procedure required in the taking of the penalty kick and the relevant passage clarifies that: “The ball is in play when it is kicked and clearly moves. The kicker must not play the ball again until it has touched another player.”

The penalty kick is not unique in this technical requirement – it applies to every dead ball situation – but the fine margins of the penalty shoot-out mean an accidental double touch is harshly punished.

Realistically, there’s little that can be done. While there’s an argument that the kick should be retaken rather than going down as a miss, the law is clear and consistent.

Nevertheless, UEFA has confirmed that it will enter into discussions with world governing body FIFA and football law-making committee IFAB to “determine whether the rule should be reviewed in cases where a double touch is clearly unintentional.”

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a freelance writer and the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.

