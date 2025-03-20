'The talk about Liverpool submitting an official offer is incorrect': Premier League winner won't be signing Reds contract

Reports of Liverpool making an official offer for a Premier League winner have been rubbished

Liverpool manager Arne Slot will be looking to add to his squad come the summer months
Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool haven't actually made an official offer for a Premier League winner they've been linked with in recent weeks, according to a sporting director.

With each passing week making it seem increasingly likely that Liverpool will win the Premier League title, the Reds' hierarchy have started planning for the summer transfer window to bolster Arne Slot's squad for even more success next season.

But while Liverpool are consistently linked with some of the best players in the European game, rumours of one particular offer have been rubbished.

Arne Slot puts his right arm around Darwin Nunez with disconsolate Liverpool players around him following Liverpool's penalty shoot out defeat to PSG in the Champions League

Liverpool players after defeat to PSG in the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports have previously suggested that Liverpool were interested in signing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid, with the former Manchester City forward seen as the perfect player to join in the summer and lead the line at Anfield.

Atletico's sporting director, Carlos Busero, has highlighted that no official approach has been made, however, highlighting that the Argentine is happy to stay in the Spanish capital and that he isn't for sale.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid celebrates scoring Atletico's third goal during the LaLiga match between Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on September 15, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. Liverpool target

Alvarez is keen on staying at Atletico (Image credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

"The talk about Liverpool submitting an official offer to sign our player Julian Alvarez is incorrect," Busero said. "What is being circulated is just rumours.

"Alvarez is a key and important player in our project, and we have no intention of letting him go. The player himself is not paying attention to these rumours."

Atletico signed Alvarez in a deal worth £81.8m last summer, offering the 25-year-old a key role in the starting XI - something he didn't have while at Manchester City. Alvarez has repaid the club's faith in him, scoring 23 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions and helping them challenge at the top of La Liga and in the Copa del Rey.

If Liverpool were to sign Alvarez, then an offer of over £100m would likely be necessary, considering his worth to the Spanish side and the fact he still has five years remaining on his current deal.

Julian Alvarez in action against Newcastle United as Manchester City prepare for Liverpool

Alvarez proved a great success at Manchester City, but he left for Atletico Madrid in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Liverpool won't even attempt to bring Alvarez to Anfield in the summer, knowing full well how much he will cost and how difficult it will even be to convince him to leave Atletico. The only way a deal might happen is if Mohamed Salah leaves, but even then it seems a stretch.

Alvarez is valued at £67m by Transfermarkt.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

