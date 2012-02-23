Alves expects Guardiola to extend stay

Guardiola remains hesitant over extending his current deal at the Nou Camp beyond the end of the season, sparking speculation that he could move on in the summer.

The 41-year-old former Barca captain has worked wonders at the helm of the Spainsh giants, winning countless accolades for the club including two Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns.

And Brazilian international Alves insists the club are ‘nothing’ without Guardiola, and is not expecting the highly successful tactician to leave the club at the end of the season.

"I think that Guardiola will sign again because without him, we're nothing," said Alves.

"Without him, we'd lose our anchor and we'd drift away. Guardiola has given us stability.

"If he decides not to stay on it wouldn't be a betrayal on Barca. You need a happy medium in life.

"If he goes, everything he's done for the club will remain."