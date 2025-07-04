Manchester United continue to mull over Andre Onana's future.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper hasn't exactly covered himself in glory following his arrival from Serie A in 2023, having conceded 148 goals in 101 games for Manchester United.

Add to that Ruben Amorim's hopes to rebuild his squad after a dismal first season in charge, Onana, and his understudy Altay Bayindir, are both facing agonising waits over their futures, with another new name now linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Is Andre Onana about to be replaced at Manchester United for good?

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana hasn't endured a tough spell in England so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

At 29, Onana's experience speaks for itself. A Champions League finalist with Inter Milan, the Cameroon international has titles in Italy and the Netherlands to boast, as well as an early career that started with Barcelona.

But as many in the past have noted, the pressure that comes with being Manchester United's no.1 is like no other. High-profile mistakes against Viktoria Plzen, Nottingham Forest and Lyon last season mean Amorim appears to be considering his options in between the sticks.

Andre Onana shipped 65 goals for Manchester United last season in all competitions (Image credit: Alamy)

According to sources from Brazil, Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor is being watched with a keen eye over a proposed move to the Premier League. The Red Devils are said to have held a long-term interest in Victor and scouts have been watching him at this summer’s Club World Cup.

The 29-year-old has impressed again for Botafogo in the tournament, keeping a clean sheet in their win over European Champions PSG. His release clause is believed to be around the £6m mark.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

John has a contract with Botafogo until 2027 and it is believed Tottenham Hotspur have also in the past enquired about the Brazilian gloveman. He joined Botafogo in 2024 after initially starting out at Santos and has previous experience of European football after featuring on loan at Spanish side Real Vallodolid in 2023/24.

Emi Martinez has also been linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams after he seemingly waved goodbye to Villa Park at the end of last season. The Argentine would be available but only for a transfer fee in the region of .£35-40million. FourFourTwo understands Manchester United will not sign a new goalkeeper before their trip to the United States for pre-season.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been linked with a move to Manchester United (Image credit: Alamy)

Bayindir looks to be on his way out after failing to make a mark as number two over the last two years. The Turkey international is thought to be keen to play first-team football, with a move back to his homeland talked up.

In FourFourTwo's view, it remains unclear whether Onana has the full trust of Amorim but we expect Manchester United to strengthen elsewhere before looking to sign a new goalkeeper.