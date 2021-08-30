Amad Diallo’s injury puts paid to Feyenoord move

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo’s proposed loan spell at Feyenoord has been scuppered after the teenager suffered a thigh muscle injury.

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international was set to join the Eredivisie side to gain further experience following his move to United from Atalanta ahead of last season.

But the Red Devils have confirmed he will stay with the club to rehabilitate and is set to be ruled out for six weeks.

Amad made eight appearances for United last season, scoring his first goal for the club in the Europa League win over AC Milan at Old Trafford.