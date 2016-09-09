Ancelotti admits Schalke outplayed Bayern in first half

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti conceded Schalke were the better side in the opening 45 minutes of Friday's Bundesliga encounter, but feels the reigning champions dominated after the break as they cruised to a 2-0 win.

The Gelsenkirchen side created a number of chances to open the scoring, but it was Bayern's Robert Lewandowski eventually struck in the 81st minute, with Joshua Kimmich netting a second goal well into stoppage time.

"It was the difficult game against the difficult opponent that we expected," Ancelotti told reporters.

"Schalke caused us a lot of problems. It was a very even game for the opening 60 minutes. We stepped up the intensity after that and that eventually resulted in Lewandowski's goal.

"Schalke were the better team in the first half, but we were the better side after the break.

"It was a great and very intense game from both teams."

Lewandowski, meanwhile, feels patience was the key to Bayern's late win.

"It was a very intense and good game," the striker added.

"We knew that we had to be patient.

"I am very pleased that we won. It is never easy to play here and it was an important win."