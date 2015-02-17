Ancelotti impressed with Real Madrid recovery

That chastening defeat at the hands of their bitter rivals on February 7 was a shock to the system for Real, and saw their lead at the top of La Liga cut to just one point.

However, the European champions bounced back with a 2-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, and Ancelotti believes the reverse at Vicente Calderon has already been forgotten.

"It's a fantastic motivation to regain the Champions League," said the Italian. "The story goes that it is very difficult but we have to try.

"When you have a low after a result like we had, unless you have a fast reaction it can affect you.

"Against Deportivo we improved and now we have to go and get a good result against Schalke.

"We have to enjoy this game at this time and return to play well, have intensity and motivation.

"I am confident that the team has taken a good game on Sunday and I think it will be better tomorrow.

"We are champions of Europe and we will do everything possible to be again."