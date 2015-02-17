Ancelotti impressed with Real Madrid recovery
Carlo Ancelotti is confident Real Madrid have put their 4-0 hammering by Atletico Madrid behind them ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Schalke.
That chastening defeat at the hands of their bitter rivals on February 7 was a shock to the system for Real, and saw their lead at the top of La Liga cut to just one point.
However, the European champions bounced back with a 2-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, and Ancelotti believes the reverse at Vicente Calderon has already been forgotten.
"It's a fantastic motivation to regain the Champions League," said the Italian. "The story goes that it is very difficult but we have to try.
"When you have a low after a result like we had, unless you have a fast reaction it can affect you.
"Against Deportivo we improved and now we have to go and get a good result against Schalke.
"We have to enjoy this game at this time and return to play well, have intensity and motivation.
"I am confident that the team has taken a good game on Sunday and I think it will be better tomorrow.
"We are champions of Europe and we will do everything possible to be again."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.