Ancelotti: 'No problem' if Chelsea sack me

Media speculation has been rife over the Italian's future after the London side's last realistic chance of silverware vanished this week when they were beaten by Manchester United in the Champions League quarter-finals.

"I don't know what my future is," he told a news conference.

"At the end of the season, I think the club can decide if I continue here or (if) they want to change.

"If they are not happy, they can change without problem. For me, this is not a problem."

Ancelotti said he had spoken to owner Roman Abramovich after the United defeat but it was unclear if he had discussed the future with the Russian who Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has said is "obsessed" with the Champions League.

Abramovich has shown no mercy in showing the door to managers who have not brought home trophies and Ancelotti knows last year's Premier League and FA Cup double may count for little when it comes to determining his fate.

"Last year is the past," said Ancelotti, who has a year left on his contract. "Everyone was happy to win the double last year but this is the past.

"Obviously, this season was not a good season for us and now we have seven games to control the situation."

Qualifying for next year's Champions League is now the clear priority for Chelsea, who travel to mid-table West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Chelsea are third in the table, trailing leaders Manchester United by 11 points. They are four points behind Arsenal and two above fourth-placed Manchester City.