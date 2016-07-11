Ancelotti reveals Guardiola's final Bayern message

New Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that former head coach Pep Guardiola left him a personal good luck message in the manager's office.

Guardiola has joined Manchester City for the 2016-17 season, with the former Real Madrid boss replacing him after taking a year out of the game.

Ancelotti insisted the pair have a good bond, as highlighted by the message left behind by the Catalan.

Asked what Guardiola's message was, Ancelotti told Bild: "Good Luck! He wrote it in Italian and capital letters on the wall. That was very pleasant, we have a good relationship."

The Italian also discussed playmaker Mario Gotze, who has been heavily linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena, as well as new teenage signing Renato Sanches.

Ancelotti said: "I had a private chat with Gotze. I told him my opinion and he told me his. He knows also Bayern's opinion.

"I monitored several young players in the last months - one of them was Renato Sanches. When I talked to Bayern about him they already had all the information about him. We both absolutely agreed, that this is exactly the player we would need."

Ancelotti's Bayern career begins with a friendly against Lippstadt on July 16, before his new side meet Guardiola's City in Munich four days later.