Ancelotti wants lengthy Bayern Munich stay

Carlo Ancelotti hopes to stay at Bayern Munich for a long period of time after settling in quickly at Allianz Arena.

The 57-year-old succeeded Pep Guardiola at Bayern ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, reportedly snubbing a return to Chelsea in favour of the Bundesliga champions.

He has since guide Bayern to six wins from as many games in all competitions and hopes he will be allowed to remain in Bavaria beyond the expiry date of his initial contract in 2019.

"I would love to stay here longer than two years," Ancelotti was quoted as saying by TZ, the Italian having departed each of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid after just two campaigns.

"There are clubs that feel like a company and there are clubs that feel like a family. Bayern feels like a family."

Ancelotti has impressed with his ability to speak German at news conferences, but the Italian has admitted learning yet another language has not been easy for him.

"I have to say the Germany language is very complicated," he added.